KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

KBR has increased its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of KBR traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $55.41. 1,897,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

