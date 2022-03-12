KBR, Inc. (KBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on April 15th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
KBR has increased its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.
Shares of KBR traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $55.41. 1,897,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 615.67 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.
In other news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in KBR by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in KBR by 9,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.
KBR Company Profile (Get Rating)
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBR (KBR)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.