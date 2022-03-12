Jun Hong Heng Sells 142,933 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,901,008.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jun Hong Heng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Jun Hong Heng sold 132,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $2,042,040.00.

Luminar Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,546. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 745.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

