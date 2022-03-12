JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,803 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,124,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

