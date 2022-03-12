Joyce Ann Chapman Sells 3,856 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AEL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.34. 455,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,565,000 after purchasing an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.4% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

