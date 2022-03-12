Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.00.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $4.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 290,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.56 and its 200-day moving average is $251.08. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $167.06 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

