Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,687,000 after buying an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

JNJ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

