John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

WDGJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.32) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 360 ($4.72) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of WDGJF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.37. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. John Wood Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $4.12.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.