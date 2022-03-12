Jefferies Financial Group Raises Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $23.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.29.

VALE stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,794,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535,429 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,884,000.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

