JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 426,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,727,290 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $52.52.
The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.07.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69.
JD.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
