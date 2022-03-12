Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,434 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 154.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

