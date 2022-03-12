Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $38.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.93.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

