Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $79,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 13.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.