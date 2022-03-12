Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in MSA Safety by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MSA. TheStreet cut MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $128.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.43 and a beta of 0.95. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

