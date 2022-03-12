Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $634,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Synaptics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $205.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

