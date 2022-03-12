Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $542,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,353,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,682,000 after purchasing an additional 175,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 215.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,364,000 after purchasing an additional 879,754 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,228,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $43.84 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

