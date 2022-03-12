Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 67,417 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 192.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,417 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCR opened at $20.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

