Jane Street Group LLC Buys 27,197 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,441,000 after buying an additional 1,090,850 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $17,284,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 295.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after buying an additional 518,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $3,097,000.

BUG opened at $29.01 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

