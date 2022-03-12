James D. Dondero Acquires 11,353 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.50 and a 1 year high of 15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

