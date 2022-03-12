James D. Dondero Acquires 11,353 Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero purchased 11,353 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.58 per share, for a total transaction of 165,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.38. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.50 and a 1 year high of 15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.