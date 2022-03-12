Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of J traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,785. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $149.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on J. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,687,000 after buying an additional 93,342 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,503,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

