J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.06

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $13.15. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 37,549 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.37.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
