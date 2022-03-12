ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Anna Manz Buys 12,226 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Anna Manz bought 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,975.71).
ITV opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.35.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.
ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
