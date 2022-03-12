ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Anna Manz Buys 12,226 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Anna Manz bought 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,975.71).

ITV opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ITV plc has a 1-year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.35.

Get ITV alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded ITV to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.