ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stock Position Reduced by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ITT by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after purchasing an additional 625,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.44.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

