iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $846,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 997.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 30,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $93.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

