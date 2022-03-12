iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Position Lessened by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF comprises 0.4% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $189.45 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $170.16 and a 1-year high of $204.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.81.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

