iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $244.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.46. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $229.41 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

