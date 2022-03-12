iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the February 13th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $851,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,195,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,810,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.28. 230,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,314. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $63.74.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.