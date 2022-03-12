iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 26.0% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $203,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

