iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Hoese & Co LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.77. 1,588,956 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.90. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

