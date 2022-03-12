iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,620,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,938. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.51. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.12 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

