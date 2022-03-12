IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of IRCP opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at $43,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 256.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

