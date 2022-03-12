Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

IONS has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.04.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $32.19 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 183,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

