Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,183% compared to the typical daily volume of 143 call options.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.83. Tanzanian Gold has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRX shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.