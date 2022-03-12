Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.89 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
