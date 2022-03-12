Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Down 53.4% in February

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the February 13th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2,604.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF alerts:

ISDX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,910. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.52. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $32.28.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.