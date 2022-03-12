Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 292,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.60. 95,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,318. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.73 and a one year high of $26.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

