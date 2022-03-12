Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.42.

