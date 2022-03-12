Inverse Finance (INV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.73 Million

Inverse Finance (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last week, Inverse Finance has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Inverse Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.73 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for about $221.41 or 0.00566703 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.80 or 0.00247771 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034510 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

INV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,610 coins. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation. The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products. “

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

