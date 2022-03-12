InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the February 13th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

IPVA stock remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.