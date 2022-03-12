Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 8,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $908,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 31,504 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.83. 27,072,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,900,473. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.