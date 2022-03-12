Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells 4,945 Shares of Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $10,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,084 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $12,397.68.

VLDR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,199,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,798. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 121,494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

