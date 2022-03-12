Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) COO Sells $156,720.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $156,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harriet Booker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.36. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

