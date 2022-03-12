Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $99,060.72 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $99,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 4,253 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $243,101.48.

On Friday, February 18th, Stephen Douglass sold 10,187 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $626,704.24.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 959 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $53,282.04.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.