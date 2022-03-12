Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Sells 1,095 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,095 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $33,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CYRX opened at $28.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.12. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 16.26, a quick ratio of 15.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,982 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

