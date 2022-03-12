Insider Buying: Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Insider Buys 582,500 Shares of Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P – Get Rating) insider Larry Diamond purchased 582,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000,735.00 ($730,463.50).
The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.87.
ZIP Company Profile
