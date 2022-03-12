Insider Buying: Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Insider Purchases £108,000 in Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Richard Amos bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £108,000 ($141,509.43).
Shares of THRU stock opened at GBX 24.35 ($0.32) on Friday. Thruvision Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.01. The company has a market capitalization of £35.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70.
Thruvision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
