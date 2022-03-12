Insider Buying: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Purchases 11,455 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ambarella stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.45. 659,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.43. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -117.05 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,065 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,441 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,801,000 after acquiring an additional 536,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

