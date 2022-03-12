InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 563.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INND traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,312,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,389,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (Get Rating)

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

