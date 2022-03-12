InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 396,700 shares, an increase of 563.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:INND traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,312,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,389,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (Get Rating)
