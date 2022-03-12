ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.40 by UBS Group

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) received a €14.40 ($15.65) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($14.67) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.89 ($15.10).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

