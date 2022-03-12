INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Major Shareholder Acquires $496,064.87 in Stock

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $496,064.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 100 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $7,599.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 13,987 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $1,059,515.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 6,201 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.96 per share, with a total value of $471,027.96.

On Friday, February 18th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 1,112 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,512.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 50,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,792,000.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 40,492 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,392.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 2,060 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.96 per share, for a total transaction of $156,477.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 40,654 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,053,521.94.

On Monday, January 24th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.76 per share, for a total transaction of $7,576,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc bought 5,334 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.92 per share, for a total transaction of $426,293.28.

Shares of INDT opened at $72.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.67 million, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 0.89. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 142.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, INDUS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

