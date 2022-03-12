Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMRX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 191,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMRX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

About Immuneering (Get Rating)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.