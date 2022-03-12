Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
IMRX stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Immuneering has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 191,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.
About Immuneering (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
